The "most exciting two minutes in sports" is rapidly approaching. The 2022 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs, where veteran jockey Manny Franco will ride Zozos, a 20-1 long shot, in the Kentucky Derby 2022. Despite being aboard a horse with long 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, Franco brings plenty of experience to the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, as this will be his fourth Run for the Roses. Franco's best Kentucky Derby finish was in 2020, when he rode the runner-up, Tiz the Law. Zandon is the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1, with Epicenter (7-2), Messier (8-1) and Mo Donegal (10-1) coming in as other top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. In fact, Yu says Messier barely cracks the top 10. Named after former NHL great Mark Messier, the equine Messier has three wins and three seconds in six career starts. In his last race, he finished second to Taiba in the Santa Anita Derby despite having every chance to hold him off.

Messier has lost twice as a heavy favorite and Yu does not trust him at a relatively short price in the Kentucky Derby 2022. "Messier comes into the Derby with a good record but is neither great nor infallible," she told SportsLine.

Instead, Yu is high on Cyberknife, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. The three-year-old is coming off an impressive victory in the Arkansas Derby, where he held off Secret Oath and Barber Road for his third win in four races. The win showed plenty of growth for Cyberknife, who came in sixth at the Lecomte Stakes on January 22.

"We knew the talent was there. We just needed the brain to catch up, and it seems that is happening at the right time," Yu told SportsLine. "He got a great ride in his Arkansas Derby win and won the way you want to see a horse win."

