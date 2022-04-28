The winner of the 2022 Kentucky Derby will get more than just the honor and acclaim of taking horse racing's most prestigious event. The winning connections are also lavished with a garland of roses and a set of four trophies. A lush blanket of 554 roses will be draped over the winning horse at Churchill Downs, while the victorious owner will get the 2022 Kentucky Derby Trophy. It is 22 inches and 3.5 pounds of pure gold, while the trainer, jockey and breeder get silver half-size replicas. The horse favored to be front and center for that presentation is Epicenter, who tops the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at 5-1. Other contenders in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Zandon (6-1), Taiba (6-1), Messier (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, made her picks and constructed her bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1. The highlight of Messier's season was a wire-to-wire win at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes in early February. However, that run is sandwiched between two less-than-stellar performances from the Tim Yakteen-trained horse.

Messier has faltered down the stretch in two of his last three races, both of which resulted in runner-up finishes. He was chased down by Slow Down Andy at the Los Alamitos Futurity in December, his first attempt at a race longer than one mile. He also couldn't hang onto the lead at the Santa Anita Derby earlier this month, falling to stablemate Taiba. With his only impressive race coming in a field of just five horses at the Lewis Stakes, Messier's resume isn't on par with his low Kentucky Derby odds 2022.

Instead, Yu is high on Charge It, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. Charge It has raced just three times, and only Santa Anita Derby winner Taiba (two) has fewer starts in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup. Two starts ago, Charge It broke his maiden at Gulfstream Park with an impressive 8 1/2-length win.

In his last start, he stepped up in class in the Florida Derby and finished second despite leaving the gate slowly and failing to run straight down the stretch. "Charge It was ultra-green in his last race, which was also his stakes debut, his first try versus winners, and just his third career start, but still managed to out-finish a bevy of runners with more experience to run second," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is including Charge It among her 2022 Kentucky Derby sleepers.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Yu is high on three other horses, including an enormous long shot you need to see now. Yu says this long shot "always comes running in the end" and will appear in all of her exotics, potentially setting up a huge payday. She is including this horse in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Kentucky Derby? Which enormous long shot is a must-back? Check out the Kentucky Derby odds 2022 below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed last year's winner on Derby Day.



2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, futures