It's officially Kentucky Derby week, which means horse racing fans are beginning to take a detailed look at the 2022 Kentucky Derby field in hopes of picking the winner. After two years with limited fans in the stands, the Kentucky Derby 2022 will be back to normal with a boisterous crowd at Churchill Downs. The first jewel in the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby is always one of the most wagered on sporting events of the year. The 148th Run for the Roses is set to take place on Saturday, May 7. Epicenter, who's won four of his last five starts, is 7-2 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds following Monday's post draw. The 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite is Zandon, who's 3-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 8-1. Messier secured a runner-up finish at the Santa Anita Derby last month, losing to Taiba in the process.

Despite the loss, Messier had a strong showing at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. Messier picked up the impressive win in that February race, covering 1 1/16 miles at 1:42.98. However, there were just four other horses in that field, and Yu is concerned how Messier performed at the Santa Anita Derby in April. "He might have something left in the tank after a gritty defeat in the Santa Anita Derby," Yu told SportsLine. "But he was bested by Taiba in that race pretty handily, he has been defeated before as a favorite and, while he had one brilliant race (against four rivals), I think his odds are too low to back him."

Instead, Yu is high on Charge It, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. A son of superstar stallion Tapit, Charge It has raced just three times. Two starts ago, he broke his maiden by 8 1/2 lengths. In his last race, he finished second in the Florida Derby.

The Florida Derby was his first race around two turns and first beyond a mile. "Charge It was ultra-green in his last race, which was also his stakes debut, his first try versus winners, and just his third career start, but still managed to out-finish a bevy of runners with more experience to run second," she told SportsLine. Yu is including Charge It in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

