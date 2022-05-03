The 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will mark the 148th Run for the Roses. Several 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders were aided by favorable luck from the 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw. Epicenter led the 2022 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings and will break from the No. 3 post, which has produced five Kentucky Derby winners in the race's history. Epicenter is 7-2 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, but Zandon is the 3-1 favorite after drawing the No. 10 post, which has produced nine all-time winners. Other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Messier (8-1), Mo Donegal (10-1), White Abarrio (10-1), and Taiba (12-1). Post time for the 1 1/4-mile, $3 million race is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is fading Zandon, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Zandon drew the Kentucky Derby post position that has produced the second-most Kentucky Derby winners in history, but it has been since 2005 (Giacomo) since a horse has won from the 10th stall. While Zandon has never run worse than third in four career starts, he's been beaten by other top competition in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field.

At the Remsen Stakes, Zandon finished second behind Mo Donegal. At the Risen Star Stakes, Zandon finished third behind Epicenter and Smile Happy. He'd best Smile Happy two months later in his win at the Blue Grass Stakes, but the pace was slow in that race and he hasn't yet posted a Beyer Speed Figure of better than 100.

Another curveball: Weir is high on UAE Derby winner Crown Pride, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Bred in Japan, Crown Pride has three wins in four career starts. In his last race, the UAE Derby, he drew away from an international field to win by almost three lengths.

Since arriving in Louisville on March 30, Crown Pride has impressed trackside observers in the mornings with his rigorous workout routine. "I'm expecting his best effort on Saturday," Weir said. Weir will be using Crown Pride prominently in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

