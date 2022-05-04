D. Wayne Lukas will get another crack at his fifth crown on Saturday, while two other notable trainers will seek their first in the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The most notable trainer of all will be missing, as Hall of Famer Bob Baffert was banned from the track after Medina Spirit's failed drug test last year. Steve Asmussen, who has the most wins of any trainer in North America, and four-time Eclipse Award winner Chad Brown are chasing their first Kentucky Derby garland. Brown's Zandon comes off a win in the Blue Grass Stakes and is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Epicenter, who has four wins in six starts, is 7-2, while the Lukas-trained Ethereal Road is a 30-1 long shot after replacing the withdrawn Un Ojo. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile, $3 million Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is fading Zandon, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. The colt already came up short in a battle with Epicenter, who ran away with a wire-to-wire, 2 3/4-lenghth victory in the Risen Star Stakes in February. Zandon finished third, but bounced back with an impressive closing kick to win going away at Keeneland last month. The Kentucky Derby 2022 is likely to be a very different race. Weir indicates the start could be faster than expected, with many horses vying for an early lead and several more likely looking to hold on to stalking positions.

That type of race would seem to put Zandon at a disadvantage since his success has come when closing from off the pace. He came from the back of the pack to win the Blue Grass, but that was run at a comfortable tempo. "Will he have the same punch when forced to go faster earlier to stay in contact," Weir told SportsLine. Jockey Flavien Prat, who has three wins in 27 career races at Churchill Downs, will have plenty of traffic to negotiate. With a horse that has run just four races, that could prove to be difficult.

Another curveball: Weir is high on UAE Derby winner Crown Pride, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Trained by Koichi Shintani, this Japanese bred made his first two starts in Japan, twice winning at 1 1/8 miles. After a sixth place finish in his first start of 2022, he bounced back in the UAE Derby with a 2 3/4-length victory over Summer Is Tomorrow, who also is in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Crown Pride arrived in Louisville on March 30 and has routinely been putting in energetic workouts in the mornings, suggesting that he is set to run a strong race. "I'm not sure how good he is, but I'm expecting his best effort on Saturday," Weir told SportsLine. Weir will be using Crown Pride prominently in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

