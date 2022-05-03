Horse racing has seen two Triple Crown winners, American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018), in the past eight years. However, here have only been 13 ever, and the last one before American Pharoah was Affirmed back in 1978. The 2022 Kentucky Derby brings a new crop of Triple Crown contenders who will try to etch their name in the sport's history when the 148th Run for the Roses goes to post at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. The 2022 Kentucky Derby odds list Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon as the 3-1 favorite. Other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses getting single-digit odds include Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1). With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is tossing Taiba, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders and just won the Santa Anita Derby. Taiba has just two runs, but they were both successful. He won a maiden special weight race at Santa Anita in March. He then took first in the prestigious Santa Anita Derby in April, putting him firmly in the conversation to be one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders.

But Weir needs to see more before backing him in the 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field. He says "it's a lot to ask" a horse to win the Kentucky Derby after just two career starts. There are better values for 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, so Weir is looking elsewhere on the board.

Instead, Weir is high on Charge It, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Charge It received a favorable draw on Monday and will leave from post #8. He finished second in the Florida Derby and is trained by Todd Pletcher, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2010 with Super Saver and 2017 with Always Dreaming.

"This Todd Pletcher trainee exits a second in the Florida Derby while making his first start around two turns in just his third career start. In that race, he was off a bit slow and forced to run behind horses for the first time. He looked stalled a couple of times but found his stride late," Weir told SportsLine.

