If the current 2022 Kentucky Derby field maintains ahead of Saturday's race, then we will see three gray/roan-colored horses for just the 14th time at Churchill Downs. Finding a winner of this hue is even rarer, as just eight gray or roan horses have ever won the first leg of the Triple Crown. White Abarrio, Charge It and Barber Road are classified as this color for the Kentucky Derby 2022, with all other horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup being some shade of brown. White Abarrio stands the best chance at being the ninth gray/roan horse to win per the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. He is 10-1, which only trails Zandon (3-1), Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1). Charge It is a 20-1 long shot, while Barber Road is 30-1. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile, $3 million Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is fading Zandon, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. The colt has two wins and a second- and third-place finish in four career starts, but he likes to come from off the pace, and this should be a different race for him. Weir says the 2022 Kentucky Derby pace is likely to start off at a faster tempo. That means the colt will need to work harder to keep up, which could nullify his strong closing kick. Zandon finished third in the Risen Star Stakes in the race before his Blue Grass Stakes success.

"I'm not convinced he's the right favorite in this race based on what he's done," Weir told SportsLine. The expert also knows jockey Flavien Prat will guide Zandon from the No. 10 post, and there will plenty of traffic to negotiate in a 20-horse field. Prat won the 2019 Derby aboard 65-1 long shot Country House after Maximum Security was disqualified for impeding his competitors. The jockey has three wins in 27 starts at Churchill Downs and is more comfortable on turf after riding in France until 2015.

Another curveball: Weir is high on UAE Derby winner Crown Pride, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Born and bred in Japan, Crown Pride won three of his four overseas races before heading to the U.S. His last race saw him overtake the pacesetter on the backstretch as he won the UAE Derby in late March.

That race is unique in that it's the closest in length to the Kentucky Derby at 1 3/16 miles. Nearly all of the other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses topped out at 1 1/8 miles during their prep season, so Crown Pride should have the edge in experience with a longer distance. The last two Japanese horses in the Kentucky Derby field have finished in the top 10, but Weir notes that Crown Pride has an advantage over his predecessors.

"Unlike many of the previous overseas Kentucky Derby entrants, he came to Kentucky early and has been reportedly full of himself in the morning for the last week or so," Weir told SportsLine.

Weir is all-in on a massive double-digit long shot who should be in "a dangerous position at the top of the stretch" and has a "big chance at a potentially great price." Weir is including this horse in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's only sharing his 2022 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet and picks here.

