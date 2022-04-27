West Coast-based horses will try to continue their dominance in the country's most storied horse race when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Horses from the West Coast have won six of the last 10 editions of the Kentucky Derby. Those include eventual Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2017). This year, the West Coast will be represented by the top three finishers in the Santa Anita Derby: Taiba, Messier and Happy Jack. Taiba and Messier are two of three 2022 Kentucky Derby horses listed at 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Happy Jack is a 200-1 long shot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. Epicenter, based in the Midwest, is the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite at 5-1. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is tossing Taiba, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders at 6-1 and just won the Santa Anita Derby. One of three horses listed at 6-1, Taiba is owned by Amr Zedan, the same man who owned Medina Spirit, the horse who crossed the finish line first in last year's Kentucky Derby before being disqualified after failing a postrace drug test. Taiba is just the fifth horse to run in the Kentucky Derby with just two previous lifetime starts.

Weir believes Taiba doesn't have the seasoning necessary to win the 20-horse rodeo of the Derby. "He's obviously talented, earning triple-digit Beyer Speed Figures in both starts, but he will be facing more horses on Derby day [possibly 19] than he has in his two-race career [11]," he told SportsLine. Weir will not use Taiba in his 2022 Kentucky Derby futures bets.

Instead, Weir is high on Charge It, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Trained by Hall of Fame member Todd Pletcher, Charge It has raced just three times. After finishing second in his debut by a neck, he won his next start, in a one-mile maiden race, by 8 1/2 lengths.

In his last start, the Florida Derby, he broke from the gate poorly and did not run straight down the stretch but still finished second. "There's no doubt he's talented, and if he acts a little more professional in Kentucky, he can improve," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is including Charge It in his 2022 Kentucky Derby betting strategy.

Weir is high on three other horses, including an epic long shot who's "hard to ignore" and worth a "long look."

