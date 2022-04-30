Three jockeys will compete in the Run for the Roses for the first time when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Mickael Barzalona (jockey of Summer Is Tomorrow), Reylu Gutierrez (Barber Road) and Christophe Lemaire (Crown Pride) all are making their debuts in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, and all are aboard long shots. Barber Road is 30-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Crown Pride (50-1) and Summer Is Tomorrow (90-1) are even longer. Epicenter, who will be ridden by 2021 champion jockey Joel Rosario, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby expert picks

One surprise: Weir is tossing Taiba, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders at 6-1 and just won the Santa Anita Derby. One of three 2022 Kentucky Derby horses listed at 6-1, Taiba is trying to buck history, as no horse has won the Kentucky Derby in its third career start since Leonatus in 1883.

Weir believes the relative lack of racing experience will work against Taiba in the 148th Kentucky Derby. "He's obviously talented, earning triple-digit Beyer Speed Figures in both starts, but he will be facing more horses on Derby day [possibly 19] than he has in his two-race career [11]," he told SportsLine. Weir will not use Taiba in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Instead, Weir is high on Charge It, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Charge It is one of the least experienced runners in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup. He did not make his debut until Jan. 8, finishing second in a maiden race at Gulfstream Park. He broke his maiden a month later, blasting a maiden field by 8 1/2 lengths.

In his last start, he stepped up in competition, running second in the Florida Derby. "There's no doubt he's talented, and if he acts a little more professional in Kentucky, he can improve," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is including Charge It in his 2022 Kentucky Derby betting strategy.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, bets

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, lineup