Hall of Famer John Velazquez can become one of just four jockeys to win the Kentucky Derby four times when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. The 50-year-old Velazquez has won the Kentucky Derby three times (2011, 2017, 2020). With a win in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, he would join Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack (both with five wins) and Bill Shoemaker (four) as the only Kentucky Derby jockeys with four victories. Velazquez's mount, Santa Anita Derby runner-up Messier, is one of three horses listed at 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. They are just behind the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite, Epicenter, who is 5-1. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw is Tuesday, May 2. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is tossing Taiba, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders at 6-1 and just won the Santa Anita Derby. Even though Taiba holds two of the four fastest Beyer Speed Figure ratings from any horse this year, his clear drawback is his inexperience.

Taiba has performed well in every career race he's run, which is exactly two. Furthermore, Taiba's running style is described as that of a stalker, a more opportunistic method of running rather than competing to set the pace. Considering the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup will be the biggest Taiba has ever run against, there appears to be a greater chance that the chestnut colt gets swallowed up by the pack rather than find necessary open lanes to emerge victorious.

Instead, Weir is high on Charge It, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher, Charge It has one win and two seconds in three career starts. In his last race, he finished second to White Abarrio in the Florida Derby.

Charge It has trained well since that race, and Weir believes the horse can perform even better on May 7. "There's no doubt he's talented, and if he acts a little more professional in Kentucky, he can improve," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is including Charge It in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Weir is high on three other horses, including an epic long shot who's "hard to ignore" and worth a "long look." Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's only sharing his 2022 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet and picks here.

