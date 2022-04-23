One year after winning the Kentucky Derby via disqualification, trainer Brad Cox will try to win the Run for the Roses in a more conventional manner when he sends out three horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Last year, Cox's Mandaloun crossed the finish line second behind Medina Spirit. However, the latter failed a postrace drug test and, after several months of legal wrangling, was disqualified, making Mandaloun the winner. This year, Cox will saddle three long shots in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field: Zozos (20-1), Cyberknife (22-1) and Tawny Port (100-1). Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby expert picks

One surprise: Weir is tossing Taiba, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders at 6-1 and just won the Santa Anita Derby. Taiba is trying to win the Kentucky Derby in just his third career start. He made his career debut on March 5, winning a maiden race by 7 1/2 lengths. In his last start, he won the Santa Anita Derby, earning a big Beyer figure of 102.

However, Weir believes that inexperience will catch up with Taiba in the Kentucky Derby 2022. "He's obviously talented, earning triple-digit Beyer Speed Figures in both starts, but he will be facing more horses on Derby day (possibly 19) than he has in his two-race career (11)," Weir told SportsLine. Weir will not use Taiba in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Instead, Weir is high on Charge It, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. A son of superstar stallion Tapit, Charge It has raced just three times. Two starts ago, he broke his maiden by 8 1/2 lengths. In his last race, he finished second in the Florida Derby.

The Florida Derby was his first race around two turns, first race beyond a mile and first time facing winners. "There's no doubt he's talented, and if he acts a little more professional in Kentucky, he can improve," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is including Charge It in his 2022 Kentucky Derby betting strategy.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, bets

Weir is high on three other horses, including an epic long shot who's "hard to ignore" and worth a "long look." Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's only sharing his 2022 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet and picks here.

Who wins the Kentucky Derby 2022? And which enormous double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed this year's prep races.



2022 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, lineup