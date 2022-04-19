The 2022 Kentucky Derby is right around the corner. The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown has a 6:57 p.m. ET post time on Saturday, May 7. Horse racing went from 1979 to 2014 without a Triple Crown winner, but there have been two since then: American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). The Kentucky Derby 2022 could be the start of another historic run, and top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders like Epicenter, Messier and Taiba are drawing plenty of buzz. The latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds list Epicenter as the 5-1 favorite, with Messier, Taiba and Zandon all going off at 6-1. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby expert picks

One surprise: Weir is tossing Taiba, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders at 6-1 and just won the Santa Anita Derby. The three-year old colt, trained by Tim Yakteen, has a limited, albeit impressive, resume. He won a maiden special weight race at Santa Anita in March at six furlongs. He then stretched out to 1 1/8 miles and won the Santa Anita Derby a month later.

He held off fellow Kentucky Derby contender Messier in that win, but Weir isn't sold, primarily because of Taiba's limited experience. Weir notes that Taiba may face more opponents (up to 19) in the Kentucky Derby 2022 than he's seen in his other two career races combined. He says there's "no value" at his 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2022.

Instead, Weir is high on Charge It, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. A son of superstar stallion Tapit, Charge It has raced just three times. Two starts ago, he broke his maiden by 8 1/2 lengths. In his last race, he finished second in the Florida Derby.

The Florida Derby was his first race around two turns, first race beyond a mile and first time facing winners. "There's no doubt he's talented, and if he acts a little more professional in Kentucky, he can improve," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is including Charge It in his 2022 Kentucky Derby betting strategy.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions, bets

Weir is high on three other horses, including an epic long shot who's "hard to ignore" and worth a "long look." Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's only sharing his 2022 Kentucky Derby cheat sheet and picks here.

Who wins the Kentucky Derby 2022? And which enormous double-digit long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2022 below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed this year's prep races.



2022 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, lineup