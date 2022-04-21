The prep races are over, which means the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds are settling as the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown on Saturday, May 7 approaches. Epicenter is the 5-1 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite, but Messier, Taiba and Zandon are also top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders at 6-1. Trainer Steve Asmussen is hoping Epicenter continues his dominant performances, as he has won four of his six career starts. Should you back any of the names at the top of the Kentucky Derby odds with your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets? With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is tossing Taiba, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders at 6-1 and just won the Santa Anita Derby. Taiba might be one of the most talented horses in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, but he only has two races under his belt. The former Bob Baffert colt defeated fellow Kentucky Derby entrant Messier in the Santa Anita Derby.

However, Taiba has faced much smaller fields in his first two races, so the Kentucky Derby 2022 will be a serious step up in competition. Not only will he have to beat out more horses, but he will also have to race a different style than he has thus far. Weir believes there is no value in backing Taiba at such short horse racing odds.

Instead, Weir is high on Charge It, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. A son of superstar stallion Tapit, Charge It has raced just three times. Two starts ago, he broke his maiden by 8 1/2 lengths. In his last race, he finished second in the Florida Derby.

The Florida Derby was his first race around two turns, first race beyond a mile and first time facing winners. "There's no doubt he's talented, and if he acts a little more professional in Kentucky, he can improve," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is including Charge It in his 2022 Kentucky Derby betting strategy.

Weir is high on three other horses, including an epic long shot who's "hard to ignore" and worth a "long look."

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, lineup