Bob Baffert is still the talk of the town, but the six-time champion won't have a chance to win the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Still, two of his horses are among the top 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders for the first Triple Crown race of the year at Churchill Downs. Tim Yakteen has taken over as the trainer for Messier and Taiba while the legendary Baffert serves a suspension from the track after Medina Spirit's failed drug test last year. Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds set by Churchill Downs linemaker Mike Battaglia. Zandon is followed closely by Epicenter (7-2), who has won four of his six races as a three-year-old. Messier is 8-1 and Taiba is 12-1, just behind Mo Donegal and White Abarrio, who are both 10-1. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile, $3 million Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby expert picks

One surprise: Weir is fading Zandon, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. The colt was last at the midway point of the race at Keeneland, but rallied to take the win. He likes to come from off the pace, but that could be among the things working against him on Saturday. Weir expects a fast pace early, which would force Zandon to work more to keep up and leave him with little energy for the closing kick. The Blue Grass Stakes was run at a comfortable pace, but the Kentucky Derby 2022 will be a different race for the inexperienced colt.

Zandon has two wins, a second-place finish and a third, but that's the extent of his competitive career at three years old. Trainer Chad Brown has taken it easy on his colt, and a 20-horse 2022 Kentucky Derby field will present a new challenge. Jockey Flavien Prat will have to negotiate a lot of traffic, which could impede a late run. "He's lightly raced, has Chad Brown as a trainer and can win," Weir told SportsLine , "but I'm not convinced he's the right favorite in this race based on what he's done."

Another curveball: Weir is high on UAE Derby winner Crown Pride, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Trained by Koichi Shintani, this Japanese bred made his first two starts in Japan, twice winning at 1 1/8 miles. After a sixth place finish in his first start of 2022, he bounced back in the UAE Derby with a 2 3/4-length victory over Summer Is Tomorrow, who also is in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Crown Pride arrived in Louisville on March 30 and has routinely been putting in energetic workouts in the mornings, suggesting that he is set to run a strong race. "I'm not sure how good he is, but I'm expecting his best effort on Saturday," Weir told SportsLine. Weir will be using Crown Pride prominently in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

