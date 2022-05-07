The absence of legendary trainer Bob Baffert from the 2022 Kentucky Derby has been a major story, but it provides a unique opportunity for replacement Tim Yakteen. Baffert's apprentice has taken stewardship of his entries while the Hall of Famer and six-time Derby winner serves a suspension from the track. Messier and Taiba have a chance to give Yakteen a victory, with Messier the 8-1 third favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds and Taiba priced at 12-1. Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, with Risen Star Stakes and Louisiana Derby champ Epicenter listed as the 7-2 second favorite. Remsen Stakes winner Mo Donegal and Florida Derby champ White Abarrio are both 10-1. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2022 is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and the exacta in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Weir is fading Zandon, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. The colt's typical approach of closing from off the pace might not work in the Kentucky Derby 2022 with so many horses jockeying for position and Weir expecting it to start off at a fast pace. A quick start could spell trouble for Zandon, who would need to work hard to stay close to the pack and could lack burst at the end.

Zandon also has just four races under his belt as a three-year-old, and the scene at Churchill Downs can be a lot to handle, even for the most experienced horses. There will be more traffic than he has seen, and with the quality of the field it could prove difficult to make up ground. He has two wins, a second-place and a third in his four races, finishing behind Epicenter and Smile Happy in the Risen Star and Mo Donegal in the Remsen Stakes. "I'm not convinced he's the right favorite in this race based on what he's done," Weir told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Weir is high on UAE Derby winner Crown Pride, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. Trained by Koichi Shintani, this Japanese bred made his first two starts in Japan, twice winning at 1 1/8 miles. After a sixth-place finish in his first start of 2022, he bounced back in the UAE Derby with a 2 3/4-length victory over Summer Is Tomorrow, who also is in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field.

On Wednesday, Crown Pride concluded a month's worth of preparation with an effortless half-mile work in 46.67 seconds, including a final quarter-mile in 22.29 seconds, suggesting that he's thriving entering the Kentucky Derby 2022. "I'm expecting his best effort on Saturday," Weir told SportsLine. Weir will be using Crown Pride prominently in his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

