In mid-February, Smile Happy crossed the finish line second in the Risen Star Stakes, setting him up for an entry into the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7. The Kentucky Jockey Club winner, trained by Kenneth McPeek, is the favorite in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book at 6-1. Right behind him on the Kentucky Derby 2022 odds board is Forbidden Kingdom, who won the San Felipe Stakes and San Vincente stakes at Santa Anita this year. Trained by Richard Mandella, Forbidden Kingdom is fetching 7-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2022. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of nine races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Forbidden Kingdom, even though he is one of the top favorites at 7-1. He's won two straight graded stakes races, but was second in a seven-furlong race at Del Mar and third in a five-furlong race at Santa Anita prior to that. His Hall of Fame trainer has never won a Triple Crown race and has only won the Breeders' Cup Classic and Dubai World Cup one time each. Moreover, Yu has questions about his desire to go the distance required in the Kentucky Derby.

"Even though Forbidden Kingdom held sway in the San Felipe, you can't convince me that he wants a 1 1/4 mile yet," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is not using Forbidden Kingdom in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, futures