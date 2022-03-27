Time is running out to qualify for the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7, with only one round of prep races remaining. For the remainder of the 2022 Kentucky Derby prep races, the major events will award qualification points on a 100-40-20-10 basis, virtually guaranteeing the first- and second-place finishers spots in the Kentucky Derby 2022 starting gate. The Ken McPeek-trained Smile Happy is the 6-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. He already has 30 qualification points, which may be enough to earn a spot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup even if he doesn't earn any points in his next start, the Blue Grass Stakes, on April 9. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of nine races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Forbidden Kingdom, even though he is one of the top favorites at 7-1. A son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, Forbidden Kingdom is a brilliantly-fast colt who likes to go straight to the lead and never look back. He has won his last two starts leading from gate-to-wire.

But Forbidden Kingdom recently missed a scheduled workout because of a slightly elevated temperature, and any setback at this time of the year can be devastating to a colt's Kentucky Derby 2022 hopes. In addition, Yu believes the 1 1/4-mile 2022 Kentucky Derby distance is beyond Forbidden Kingdom's reach. Yu is not using Forbidden Kingdom in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

Instead Yu is high on three horses, including an enormous long shot.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, futures