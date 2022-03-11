Horse racing glory will be on the line when the country's top three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the first leg of racing's Triple Crown, the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7. Forbidden Kingdom, a brilliantly fast son of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, is the early favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Kentucky Club Juvenile winner Smile Happy is not far behind at 6-1. Risen Star Stakes winner Epicenter is the third choice at 8-1. All of the other 2022 Kentucky Derby horses are 10-1 or higher and eight are fetching 50-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of nine races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Yu has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, made her picks and constructed her bets.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Forbidden Kingdom, even though he is the early favorite at 5-1. Trained by Richard Mandella, Forbidden Kingdom has three wins, one second and one third in five career starts. On March 5, he blitzed the San Felipe Stakes field, going gate-to-wire in an effortless 5 3/4-length win.

However, Yu does not think that Forbidden Kingdom can carry his speed the Kentucky Derby 2022 distance of 10 furlongs. "Even though he held sway in the San Felipe, you can't convince me that he wants a 1 1/4 mile yet," she told SportsLine. "And even if he does, I think that 5-1 is way too short of a price." Yu is not using Forbidden Kingdom in her wagers.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Yu is high on three horses, including an enormous long shot. Yu says this long shot has "the right connections and the right pedigree" to pull off an epic upset.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, futures



