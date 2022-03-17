The 2022 Triple Crown season kicks off Saturday, May 7, when the country's top three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. Smile Happy, trained by Kentucky native Ken McPeek, is 6-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Forbidden Kingdom, who is trained by Hall of Fame trainer Richard Mandella, is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. He is followed by 2022 Kentucky Derby horses like Epicenter (8-1) and Morello (10-1). The winner of the $3 million Kentucky Derby 2022 will look to win the Preakness and Belmont Stakes and become just the 14th Triple Crown champion of all-time. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of nine races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, made her picks and constructed her bets. Click here to see them.

One surprise: Yu is tossing Forbidden Kingdom, even though he is the early favorite at 5-1. A $300,000 purchase as a yearling two years ago, Forbidden Kingdom won his career debut before losing his next start in the Speakeasy Stakes. So far in 2022, he is undefeated with wins in the San Vicente and San Felipe Stakes.

But Yu has serious doubts about Forbidden Kingdom's ability to excel in the Kentucky Derby distance of 10 furlongs. "'Kingdom slows down as he stretches out [in distance]," she told SportsLine. Yu is not using Forbidden Kingdom in her wagers.

Instead Yu is high on three horses, including an enormous long shot you need to see. Yu says this long shot has "the right connections and the right pedigree" to pull off an epic upset. She is including this horse in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Kentucky Derby? Which enormous long shot is a must-back? Check out the Kentucky Derby odds 2022 below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed last year's winner on Derby Day.



