The countdown to the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs is on after prep races for the "most exciting two minutes in sports" concluded last weekend. Tawny Port secured a spot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field with a win in the Lexington Stakes, beating runner-up Major General with a last-minute rally. Tawny Port will not race with jockey Florent Geroux in the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup, however, since Geroux will ride competing horse Cyberknife. The latter is 22-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tawny Port is 100-1. Epicenter remains the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite at 5-1, with Taiba (6-1), Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1) also among the 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1. Messier has finished first or second in his last six races, including a runner-up finish in the Santa Anita Derby. Yu notes, however, that Messier has been bested before when listed as a favorite.

Overall, the three-year-old colt has shown difficulty maintaining momentum. Messier slowed his pace at Santa Anita Park, his first race at 1 1/8 miles, suggesting he could struggle late with the added length at Churchill Downs.



"He might have something left in the tank after a gritty defeat in the Santa Anita Derby," Yu told SportsLine. "But he was bested by Taiba in that race pretty handily, he has been defeated before as a favorite and, while he had one brilliant race (against four rivals), I think his odds are too low to back him."

Instead, Yu is high on Charge It, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. Bred and owned by Whisper Hill Farm, Charge It is one of the least experienced runners in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. He did not make his debut until Jan. 8, finishing second in a maiden race at Gulfstream Park. He broke his maiden a month later, blasting a maiden field by 8 1/2 lengths.

In his last start, he stepped up in competition, running second in the Florida Derby. "Charge It was ultra-green in his last race, which was also his stakes debut, his first try versus winners, and just his third career start. He still managed to out-finish a bevy of runners with more experience to run second," Yu told SportsLine. Yu is including Charge It in her 2022 Kentucky Derby betting strategy.

