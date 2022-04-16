American Pharoah went off as a 13-5 favorite to win the Kentucky Derby seven years ago. He wound up not only winning that race, but also became the 12th horse racing Triple Crown winner in history. His son, Forbidden Kingdom, was hoping to accomplish the same feat in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7. However, Forbidden Kingdom will no longer compete in the Kentucky Derby 2022 due to an epiglottis issue. Forbidden Kingdom had the third-shortest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds at Caesars Sportsbook. How should his withdrawal play a role in your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets for Churchill Downs? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1. Messier will likely be near the top of the Kentucky Derby 2022 odds on race day, but he is also transitioning to a new barn. The former Bob Baffert horse moved to Tim Yakteen's barn after Baffert was banned from Churchill Downs. Messier made his first start under Yakteen earlier this month, when he was the 6-5 favorite in the Santa Anita Derby.

He did not hold up as the favorite though, as Taiba overtook him down the stretch. Messier also came up short as the favorite in the Los Alamitos Futurity on Dec. 11. The competition will be even better on the first Saturday in May, so Messier is one horse that Yu is looking to fade near the top of the market.

Instead, Yu is high on Charge It, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Todd Pletcher, Charge It has one win and two seconds in three career starts. In his last race, he finished second to White Abarrio in the Florida Derby.

Yu believes Charge It has much room to improve before the Derby. "Charge It was ultra-green in his last race, which was also his stakes debut, his first try versus winners, and just his third career start, but he still managed to out-finish a bevy of runners with more experience to run second," she told SportsLine. Yu is including Charge It in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets.

