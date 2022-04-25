Racing fans caught a glimpse of two 2022 Kentucky Derby horses on April 9, when Zandon hit the gas on the final turn and passed Smile Happy in the Blue Grass Stakes. Zandon is one of three horses that come into the 148th Run for the Roses at 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Smile Happy checks in at 14-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 set for Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs, time is running out to decide whether either should be among your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets. Other favorites in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field include Epicenter (5-1), Taiba (6-1), Messier (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu is tossing Messier, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites at 6-1. Messier wasn't able to hold a lead over Taiba in his last race against one of his fellow 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders.

Epicenter is coming off of dominant wins in his last two races in the Risen Star Stakes and Louisiana Derby. Considering the recent resumes of horses like Epicenter, White Abarrio, and Mo Donegal, who trotted off with a win in the Wood Memorial, there are too many other candidates that can make a strong argument that they're in top form ahead of this year's Kentucky Derby. Meanwhile, Messier has been unable to close out races consistently and has finished second in two of his last three outings.

Instead, Yu is high on Charge It, even though he is a 20-1 long shot. Trainer Todd Pletcher is on the hunt for his third Kentucky Derby win, having won the race with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017, and could return to the winner's circle with two horses competing at Churchill Downs on May 7.

Despite only competing in three races, Charge It has already emerged as a force to be reckoned with after winning once and finishing in second place twice. In his recent runner-up effort at the Florida Derby, Charge It didn't make a big break until there was one-quarter of a mile left when he maneuvered to gain ground on the outside. However, the strong finish so close to winner White Abarrio shows how sneaky Charge It can be in the final leg of a race.

