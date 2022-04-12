The 2022 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. Points have been awarded to the top four finishers in each Kentucky Derby 2022 prep race, helping narrow the field down to 20 horses. Taiba is now 6-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds after a victory in last weekend's Santa Anita Derby. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field, but Messier (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Taiba are hot on his heels. Should any of these 2022 Kentucky Derby horses be included in your 2022 Kentucky Derby bets? With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in six of 12 races, including the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, made her picks and constructed her bets. Click here to see them.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is tossing Smile Happy, even though he is one of the top 2022 Kentucky Derby favorites. He burst onto the scene with a victory in the Kentucky Jockey Club on Nov. 27 and has added a pair of second-place finishes in 2022. However, he was the favorite in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9, so second place was a disappointing result.

Trainer Kenny McPeek said Smile Happy "got a little tired at the end" of the Blue Grass Stakes, which does not bode well for his chances at the Kentucky Derby 2022. In fact, the Blue Grass Stakes ran at 1 1/8 miles, shorter than the 2022 Kentucky Derby distance of 1 1/4 miles.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Instead Yu is high on four horses, including an enormous long shot you need to see. Yu says if you're not convinced on this long shot's ability to pull an epic upset, "go check out the replay of his maiden score." She is including this horse in her 2022 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Kentucky Derby? Which enormous long shot is a must-back? Check out the Kentucky Derby odds 2022 below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed last year's winner on Derby Day.



2022 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, futures