It's the first week in May once again and that means that it's time for the Kentucky Derby. The opening of the 2022 Triple Crown is set for Saturday, May 7.

Prior to the race, the draw for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby took place. Below are the results of the draw.

Before we unveil the post positions for the latest edition of the "Run for the Roses," let's take a look at the odds. The 2022 field features several favorites that certainly have a chance to earn the victory. Epicenter is currently listed as the odds-on favorite at 5/1. Most recently, Epicenter won the Louisiana Derby back in March and three-year old colt has four first place finishes. Three-year old colt Zandon is right behind Epicenter at 6/1 odds after previously winnint the $1 million Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass in Kentucky. The last Blue Grass participant to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby was Street Sense in 2007.

In addition to Zandon, Taiba and Messier sit at 6/1 odds leading up to the first leg of the Triple Crown. Taiba has two first place finishes under his belt, including winning the Santa Anita Derby last month. Meanwhile, Messier, who is named after former NHL star Mark Messier, finished second to Zandon at Santa Anita.

Below are the odds for every horse, via Sportsline, as well as the post positions for the race.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds

Epicenter 5/1

Zandon 6/1

Taiba 6/1

Messier 6/1

Mo Donegal 8/1

Smile Happy 14/1

White Abarrio 14/1

Charge It 20/1

Tiz the Bomb 20/1

Zozos 20/1

2022 Kentucky Derby post positions