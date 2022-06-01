The 2022 Women's College World Series is set, and unpredictability might be the only thing that should be expected. Three unseeded teams have an opportunity to chase the trophy, while five seeded teams also continue their quest.

The Big 12 conference has three representatives in No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 7 Oklahoma State and Texas. The Pac-12 also has three in No. 5 UCLA, Arizona and Oregon State. The Big Ten sends No. 9 Northwestern, while the SEC has No. 14 Florida.

All eyes will be on Oklahoma, the team that has been ranked No. 1 in the country the entire season -- and for very good reasons. This stacked Sooners' roster has registered an impressive 54-2 record thanks to a scary offense. Jordy Bahl was just named the NFCA National Freshman of the Year due to her solid 21-1 record and a 0.95 earned run average through 132 1/3 innings. She pulled off 199 strikeouts and only allowed 29 walks.

Oklahoma looks great, but if this postseason has taught us anything, nothing can be taken for granted. The Sooners will start off with a game against a resilient No. 9 Northwestern team. The Wildcats made it here after an exciting win over Arizona State in the Tempe Super Regional final. They were down five runs in the fourth inning before the comeback that sent them to their first WCWS since 2007.

Below is the entire bracket, followed by scores and information on how to watch every game.

Women's College World Series bracket

Women's College World Series viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

All times Eastern | *Schedule notes: Game 12 will be needed if the winner of Game 9 defeats the winner of Game 7. Game 14 will be needed if the winner of Game 10 defeats the winner of Game 8

Thursday, June 2

Game 1: Texas at No. 5 UCLA | 12 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: No. 9 Northwestern at No. 1 Oklahoma | 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: Oregon State at No. 14 Florida | 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 4: Arizona at No. 7 Oklahoma State | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, June 3

Game 5: Loser of game 1 vs. Loser of game 2 | 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 6: Loser of game 3 vs. Loser of game 4 | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday, June 4

Game 7: Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2 | 3 p.m. on ABC

Game 8: Winner of game 3 vs. Winner of game 4 | 7 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9: Winner of game 5 vs. Loser of game 8 | 3 p.m. on ABC

Game 10: Winner of game 6 vs. Loser of game 7 | 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11: Winner of game 7 vs. Winner of game 9 | 12 p.m. on ESPN

*Game 12 (if necessary): 2:30 p.m.

Game 13: Winner of game 8 vs. Winner of game 10 | 7 p.m. on ESPN

*Game 14 (if necessary): 9:30 p.m.

WCWS Finals June 8-10

Game 1: Wednesday, June 8 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 10 at 8:30 p.m.