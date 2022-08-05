The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games are here and the winner will be crowned on Sunday afternoon on CBS.

Of note at this year's CrossFit Games is Tia-Clair Toomey attempting to win her sixth consecutive "Fittest on Earth" title. The Australian athlete was a member of the country's 2016 Olympic team in Rio de Janeiro and also help the Australian bobsled team qualify for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

One of Toomey's biggest competitors will be Canadian Emma Lawson, who finished in second place at the 2021 CrossFit Games.

From the men's side of the CrossFit Games, reigning champion Justin Medeiros will be looking to win his second consecutive "Fittest on Earth" title. Some of Medeiros' biggest competition will be Mat Fraser, who won the 2020 edition of the CrossFit Games.

In total, there will be an estimated 430 athletes hailing from 39 countries that will be competing at the 2022 CrossFit Games in various divisions. The multi-event competition pits some of the world's most elite athletes against one another in tests of endurance and strength.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 7 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Madison, Wisconsin

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBS Sports App