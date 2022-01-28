Life Is Good can take over the mantle as the best horse in North America when he takes on Knicks Go and seven others in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. A four-year-old trained by Todd Pletcher, Life Is Good has five wins and one second in six career starts. He was considered a leading candidate for last year's Kentucky Derby before an injury kept him out of the Triple Crown series. To earn the title of best horse, he will have to knock off the current titleholder, Knicks Go, who has won almost $8.7 million in his career. Knicks Go is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup odds. Life Is Good is right behind him at 7-5 in the nine-horse 2022 Pegasus World Cup field.

Post time is 5:34 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Pegasus World Cup picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir has studied the sequence and constructed his wagers in his analysis below. A two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas, Weir has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay score returning $1,414. Those were just some of his scores in 2021.

Top 2022 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One surprise: Weir is bullish on Sir Winston, even though he's a 12-1 long shot. Bred and owned by Tracy Farmer, Sir Winston scored a career-defining victory when he won the 2019 Belmont Stakes at 10-1 odds. He then lost his next five races before going on an 11-month layoff.

He returned, won, and is coming off another victory in the Grade 3 Valedictory Stakes. "He came back last summer at Woodbine after almost one year off and showed he still has some life," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Sir Winston prominently in all of his 2022 Pegasus World Cup bets.

