A scintillating showdown between two Breeders' Cup winners takes place when Knicks Go and Life Is Good collide in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. In November, Knicks Go won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic to close out a five-win 2021 season. Earlier that day, Life Is Good dominated the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile by 5 3/4 lengths. On Saturday, the two champions will meet in the Pegasus World Cup 2022, one of the richest races in North America. Knicks Go is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Pegasus World Cup odds. Life Is Good is the 7-5 second choice in the nine-horse 2022 Pegasus World Cup field.

Post time is 5:34 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Pegasus World Cup picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir has studied the sequence and constructed his wagers in his analysis below. A two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas, Weir has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay score returning $1,414. Those were just some of his scores in 2021.

Top 2022 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One surprise: Weir is high on Sir Winston, even though he is a 12-1 long shot. Trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, Sir Winston has six wins, four seconds and one third in 19 career starts. He is best known for winning the Belmont Stakes in 2019.

After that career-defining victory, he struggled in 2020 before taking an 11-month break. "He came back last summer at Woodbine after almost one year off and showed he still has some life," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Sir Winston prominently on all of his tickets.

2022 Pegasus World Cup odds, contenders, horses, lineup