Not This Time and Silent Candy only had one graded stakes victory between them, but are the sire and dam for Epicenter, the 6-5 favorite to win the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Epicenter was also the pre-race favorite for the Kentucky Derby and finished second in the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike won't compete in the Preakness Stakes 2022, so does that clear the path for Epicenter to win the 147th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans? Other 2022 Preakness Stakes horses include Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2), and Simplification (6-1). Creative Minister, who has only won maiden special weight and allowance optional claiming races, is 10-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2022 Preakness Stakes coming up, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. The filly's appearance is as much about keeping her active as it is building on her win at the Kentucky Oaks.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas commented this week that prior to entering Secret Oath in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, she wasn't set to race again until July. After a third place showing at the Arkansas Derby with jockey Luis Contreras, he was encouraged after watching what Luis Saez was able to get out of her at Kentucky Oaks. However, even Saez admitted that it took everything going exactly as hoped for Secret Oath to win.

"She had a wonderful break from the gate," Saez said of Secret Oath in his Kentucky Oaks post-race press conference. "Everything went perfect, just like we planned it."

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling just locked in his picks for Epicenter, Early Voting, and every horse in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. He's also high on a surprising underdog who has the connections and history to dominate on Saturday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2022? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and 9 of the last 17 Preakness winners.

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, odds