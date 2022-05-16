The 2022 Preakness Stakes field will feature Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter and Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath. Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby as an 80-1 long shot, but his connections elected to target the Belmont Stakes in June as their next race. He won't be at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore for the Preakness Stakes 2022 on Saturday, but several other Kentucky Derby horses will run again on two weeks' rest. Epicenter and Simplification finished second and fourth at Churchill Downs, respectively, and both are among the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses. Epicenter is the 3-1 favorite, while Simplification is 8-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Secret Oath (11-2) and Early Voting (6-1) will both make their Triple Crown debuts and could be Horse of the Year contenders with a win. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, saying one of the top favorites barely even cracks the top three. Secret Oath gave trainer D. Wayne Lukas his fifth win at the Oaks at age 86 and she now has five wins under her belt in eight starts.

However, Lukas put her on the Kentucky Derby trail with an entry in the Arkansas Derby after her win at the Honeybee Stakes, but she looked outmatched against the boys. After running at the Oaks the day before the Derby, she won't be any more rested. Only six fillies have ever won the Preakness Stakes and Lukas only has one win in a Triple Crown race since 2000.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Simplification, even though he's an 8-1 underdog. Simplification finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby, his worst finish since his first maiden special weight run last October.

Had Simplification done a better job of getting further inside the pack during the Kentucky Derby, he may have stood a better chance to win, and will give it another go in the Preakness Stakes 2022. The bay colt from Florida matched his previous best Speed Beyer Figure during the Derby (96), but finished with the highest Equibase Figure of his career at 101.

