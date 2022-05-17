Epicenter closed as the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, but he came up short after Rich Strike's late burst. He will get another opportunity to win as a favorite on Saturday, as he's 3-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Rich Strike, who was 80-1 in his incredible run at Churchill Downs, will not race in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Can Epicenter take advantage of a smaller field, or should you look elsewhere with your 2022 Preakness Stakes bets? Other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders that Epicenter will face include Secret Oath (9-2), Early Voting (7-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2022 Preakness Stakes coming up, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. Secret Oath won at the Kentucky Oaks her last time out, which occurred the day before the Kentucky Derby. She is trying to become the seventh filly to ever win the Preakness Stakes, so history is not on her side.

She has gathered momentum heading into the Preakness Stakes 2022, but she has not faced a field of this quality at any point in her brief racing career, so there is not much value on Secret Oath at short odds. Demling believes you should be looking elsewhere with your Preakness Stakes betting strategy.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling just locked in his picks for Epicenter, Early Voting, and every horse in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. He's also high on a surprising underdog who has the connections and history to dominate on Saturday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2022? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and 9 of the last 17 Preakness winners.

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, odds