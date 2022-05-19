The 2022 Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course and will feature a relatively young group of 2022 Preakness Stakes jockeys. Eight of the nine are 37 or younger, but the youngest of the crew is the lone Preakness winner. Tyler Gaffalione, 27, is the only rider in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field who already has the "Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown" on his resume, courtesy of War of Will in 2019. He will mount Happy Jack this year, the second-biggest long shot at 30-1. The shortest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds belong to Epicenter at 6-5, and he will be ridden by Joel Rosario, who has three Preakness runners-up under his belt. Other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders include Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. The Kentucky Oaks winner is attempting to become the seventh filly to win the Preakness, but history will be against her at Pimlico Race Course. There have been 55 fillies in Preakness history, which means less than 11 percent of female horses have been victorious at the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown.

Secret Oath finished third in her one previous race against male horses at the Arkansas Derby, where she struggled with her start and finish. She broke slowly and fell to ninth place among 14 horses. While she was able to rally all the way to second place, her lack of endurance became apparent, as she tired down the stretch and dropped to third. Saturday's race will be even longer with even better competition, so there are better options for 2022 Preakness Stakes bets than Secret Oath.

