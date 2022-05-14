After a thrilling win as an 80-1 underdog at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike owner Richard Dawson announced the colt will not enter the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course. Trainer Eric Reed originally planned to hold Rich Strike out until the Belmont Stakes after running in the Kentucky Derby and, despite the allure of the Triple Crown, elected to stick to the script. However, Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds after being the leading points-earner leading up to the Kentucky Derby, where he was the victim of an unusually brisk opening pace. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, saying one of the top favorites barely even cracks the top three. The three-year-old filly was confirmed for the 2022 Preakness Stakes field and is listed at 11-2 currently coming off an impressive win in the Kentucky Oaks.

However, the last time she ran with the boys in the Arkansas Derby, she didn't get a strong trip and trainer D. Wayne Lukas admitted they simply got beat. "We got outrun," Lukas said. "The race didn't unfold like you'd hope it to. It just didn't come together. We got bumped at the start and that got her back too far and then she made that monster move (on the second turn). It's hard to sustain it."

Another stunner: Demling is high on Simplification, even though he's an 8-1 underdog. Demling notes that Simplification was "closing" at the end of the Kentucky Derby, but finished fourth behind Rich Strike, Epicenter, and Zandon. Simplification took third in the Florida Derby and won the Fountain of Youth Stakes. He's only competed in one race outside the state of Florida, but possesses plenty of upside after a strong finish to the Run for the Roses.

