There might not be a Triple Crown on the line in the Preakness Stakes 2022, but plenty of talented 2022 Preakness Stakes horses have descended upon Pimlico Race Course. Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath will face the second- and fourth-place finishers from the Kentucky Derby. Epicenter, who placed second at Churchill Downs, is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Early Voting is 7-2 and Secret Oath is 9-2 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. There will be nine horses featured at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, but which ones should you back with your 2022 Preakness Stakes bets? Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. History is not on Secret Oath's side, as she is attempting to become just the seventh filly ever to win the Preakness. She is facing a tough field that features the likes of Epicenter and Simplification, who both ran well at the Kentucky Derby.

Secret Oath might have won the Kentucky Oaks two weeks ago, but there are also glaring concerns heading into the Preakness Stakes 2022. She faltered in her last race against males, finishing third in the Arkansas Derby. Demling believes there are better ways to attack the 2022 Preakness Stakes field on Saturday.

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, odds