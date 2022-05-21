Ahead of the Kentucky Derby, trainer Tim Yakteen was the center of attention after taking on two horses from embattled trainer Bob Baffert: Messier and Taiba. Both had disappointing performances in the Derby, but Yakteen will get another shot at a triple crown jewel as the trainer of Armagnac, one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders. Armagnac will be jockeyed by Irad Ortiz Jr., who should also be hungry for a strong showing after he finished second in last year's Preakness aboard Midnight Bourbon. While motivation will certainly be high for Yakteen and Ortiz, the Preakness Stakes 2022 competition will be stiff. Former Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter returns to action as the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds and will be joined by other top thoroughbreds like Early Voting (7-2), Simplification (6-1) and Creative Minister (10-1). Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Now, with the 2022 Preakness Stakes coming up, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top favorites and just won the Kentucky Oaks. The Kentucky Oaks champion filly was five lengths from the lead after the first quarter-mile in her last race, which Echo Zulu clocked at 0:22.45. After a wide final turn with no inside horse to split, Secret Oath made an unobstructed final move and won.

In the Kentucky Derby, Epicenter and Simplification stalked behind the leaders, but were able to keep up with a quick 45.36 half-mile time before closing late. With fewer horses to contend with, other 2022 Preakness Stakes horses will have more available paths to the front rather than having to scrap for position, which figures to put Secret Oath at a disadvantage if she can't catch the pace they set.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling just locked in his picks for Epicenter, Early Voting, and every horse in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. He's also high on a surprising underdog who has the connections and history to dominate on Saturday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Who wins the Preakness Stakes 2022? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles and 9 of the last 17 Preakness winners.

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, odds