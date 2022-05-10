When Rich Strike crossed the line to win the 148th Kentucky Derby last Saturday, he became the second-biggest underdog in history to win the first leg of the Triple Crown at 80-1. The second leg, the Preakness Stakes 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Previously claimed for just $30,000, Rich Strike's value grew enormously with his Kentucky Derby, win but another victory in a Triple Crown race could drive stud fees up even higher for one of the biggest surprises in horse racing history.

This will be the 147th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, and the Preakness 2022 expected to feature a competitive field with Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter possibly being entered and 2022 Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath also a possibility. Epicenter is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, while Rich Strike is 7-1 and Secret Oath is 11-2. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. In fact, this is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 17 years. In the 2020 Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta.

He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. He's also hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs 10 times in the last 14 years, including this year's massive upset with Rich Strike. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 14 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2022 Preakness Stakes picks: He is fading Secret Oath, saying one of the top favorites barely even cracks the top three. Trained by D. Wayne Lukas, the filly won the 2022 Kentucky Oaks.

It was Lukas' fifth Kentucky Oaks win and he's a six-time Preakness winner, but his 2013 Preakness win with Oxbow is the only win in an American Triple Crown race for the 86-year-old trainer since 2000. Only six fillies have ever won the Preakness, so playing her as a near favorite in the early 2022 Preakness Stakes odds might be misguided.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Jack Christopher, even though he's a 16-1 long shot in the Preakness Stakes 2022. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Undefeated with two Grade 1 stakes wins to his name already in three starts, Jack Christopher likely would have been a legitimate Kentucky Derby contender if not for injury.

"Trained by Chad Brown, (Jack Christopher) was injured last fall and out until he made his return on Derby Day, where he crushed the field in the Pat Day Mile. Will be one that makes a lot of noise this summer," Demling told SportsLine.

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, odds