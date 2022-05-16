The 2022 Preakness Stakes field at Pimlico Race Course continues to take shape with the addition of Santa Anita Derby fourth-place finisher Armagnac on Saturday. Formerly trained by Bob Baffert and now trained by Tim Yakteen, Armagnac has two wins in five career starts. He is coming off a victory in an allowance race on May 8 and is expected to be a Preakness 2022 long shot when the starting gate opens on Saturday. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is 3-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Secret Oath (11-2), Early Voting (6-1) and Simplification (8-1) are also among the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses. However, the field will not include long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, whose connections have decided to skip the Preakness and instead point to the Belmont Stakes on June 11.Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Weir is playing against Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites. A daughter of 2016 Breeders' Cup Classic winner Arrogate, Secret Oath has five wins and two thirds in eight career starts. In the Kentucky Oaks, she made a bold move around the far turn to take the lead and held off all challengers down the stretch.

However, her lone loss in her last five starts came in her only other attempt against colts in the Arkansas Derby. In that race, she finished third to Cyberknife and Barber Road, who ended up finishing 18th and sixth, respectively, in the Kentucky Derby. "Considering how she flattened in the Arkansas Derby in her other try against the boys, I will be playing against her in what should be a tougher spot," Weir told SportsLine.

