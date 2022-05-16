In 2009, Rachel Alexandra won the Preakness Stakes following a win in the Kentucky Oaks by over 20 lengths. The bay mare didn't run in the Belmont Stakes, but did win five of her eight final races to wrap up a successful career. When it comes to the 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders, much of the attention falls on the horses that many became familiar with in the run-up to the Kentucky Derby, rather than the Kentucky Oaks. Epicenter is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds after his second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Early Voting, who won the Withers Stakes and took second in the Wood Memorial, is second in the Preakness Stakes odds 2022 at 9-2, followed by Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, a filly, at 9-2. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir is playing against Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, even though she is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites at 9-2 and drew post No. 4. Secret Oath is an intriguing contender following her showing at the Honeybee Stakes, where she won by 7.5 lengths in front of a strong field.

Although Secret Oath has enjoyed a mostly successful career, her speed figures show her inconsistencies. Traditionally, Secret Oath has played the stalker role in previous races, but won the Oaks with her fastest Equibase Speed Figure to-date at 105.

Prior to that, she ticked off a rating of 89 in the Arkansas Derby in a third place finish, which is a slightly shorter race than the upcoming Preakness 2022.

