At 80-1, Rich Strike became the second-biggest underdog in history to win the Kentucky Derby, but won't be part of the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. The biggest long-shot winner in Preakness history was Master Derby, who won in 1975 at 23-1. With a much smaller field than the 20-horse Kentucky Derby, each horse in the Preakness Stakes 2022 stands a better chance at winning, making massive long shots extremely rare. Preakness Stakes 147 will take place on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course at 7:01 p.m. ET. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is 3-1 to win "The Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown" in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders include Secret Oath (9-2), Early Voting (7-2) and Creative Minister (10-1). Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Preakness Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Weir is playing against Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, even though she is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites at 9-2 and drew post No. 4. While the filly has as experienced a trainer in D. Wayne Lukas, the man mounting the horse is one of the most inexperienced 2022 Preakness Stakes jockeys. Luis Saez is a rising star, but he's ridden just two previous horses at the Preakness, winning neither race.

Secret Oath has proven to be in a class of her own when competing against other female horses, as she's won her last four races versus fillies. However, she struggled to contend in her lone race against colts and finished third in the Arkansas Derby. She fatigued down the stretch, dropping from second to third, and now will be in an even longer race against stiffer competition.

"Considering how she flattened in the Arkansas Derby in her other try against the boys, I will be playing against her in what should be a tougher spot," Weir told SportsLine.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, field, post draw, contenders, lineup