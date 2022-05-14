Horse racing will not have a Triple Crown winner this year after the owner of long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike said the Derby champ will bypass the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course. The defection of Rich Strike from the Preakness Stakes 2022 means the number of horses to pull off the most elusive accomplishment in horse racing, the Triple Crown, remains at 13. Epicenter, who finished second to Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby, is 3-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders include Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath (11-2) and Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting (6-1). Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Preakness Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Weir is playing against Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, even though she is one of the top 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites. A winner of almost $1.3 million in her career, Secret Oath is coming off a two-length victory in the Kentucky Oaks, her fifth victory in eight career starts.

However, the odds are against her beating the boys. Just six fillies have won the Preakness, and the last time she faced the colts, in the Arkansas Derby, she finished behind Cyberknife and Barber Road. "Considering how she flattened in the Arkansas Derby in her other try against the boys, I will be playing against her in what should be a tougher spot," Weir told SportsLine.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks

Weir's top pick in the Preakness is a horse who "did everything right" in his last race. Weir also is high on a long shot with plenty of speed who "may prove to be a good one."



So who wins the Preakness Stakes? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers?



