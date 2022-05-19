The 2022 Preakness Stakes gets underway on Saturday, when the world's fastest horses will descend upon Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. It's the second Triple Crown race of the year and there are plenty storylines unfolding as we inch closer to the Preakness Stakes 2022. With a victory in the Preakness 2022, Secret Oath would become just the sixth filly to ever win this historic race. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Secret Oath is going off at 9-2. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite, while Early Voting (7-2) and Simplification (6-1) are also among the top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders. Should you back one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites at Pimlico or roll the dice on one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes sleepers? Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Weir is playing against Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, even though she is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites at 9-2 and drew post No. 4. Secret Oath is off to a blistering start in her career, winning four of her last five races.

She is coming off a first-place finish in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs earlier this month. The three-year-old filly is looking to make history at Preakness 147, but Secret Oath lacks experience against the quality of opponents she'll be running against at Pimlico. In addition, Weir points out that Secret Oath could be fatigued after running eight races since October.

"She's been running nonstop since October and has not produced speed figures that prove she can win in a spot like this," Weir told SportsLine.

