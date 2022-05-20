After winning four of his previous five starts, Epicenter was the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. He settled for runner-up at Churchill Downs, however, as 80-1 long shot Rich Strike stunningly won the race by three-quarters of a length. With owner Rick Dawson electing to rest his surprising champion for next month's Belmont Stakes, victory is there for the taking for Epicenter when he participates in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, while Early Voting is the 7-2 second choice in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field. The Preakness 2022 post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup and multiple Pick 4s, among other scores. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has handicapped the 2022 Preakness Stakes lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. He's only sharing them here.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes expert predictions

One surprise: Weir is playing against Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, even though she is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites at 9-2 and drew post No. 4. One reason is her performance in the Arkansas Derby on April 2. Despite being the 7-5 favorite, she finished third in her only career start against colts to date.

Secret Oath rebounded well, winning the Kentucky Oaks by two lengths on May 6, but her Beyer Speed Figure of 94 is lower than three of the other 2022 Preakness Stakes horses in the field for Saturday's Preakness. "also been running non-stop since October and has not produced speed figures that prove she can win in a spot like this," Weir told SportsLine. Secret Oath appears in very few of Weir's 2022 Preakness Stakes bets.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks

Weir's top pick in the Preakness is a horse who drew an extremely favorable post. Weir also is high on a long shot and "late bloomer" with plenty of speed. Weir is including these horses in his 2022 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.



So who wins the Preakness Stakes? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the Preakness 2022 odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Preakness Stakes, all from the expert who nailed this year's prep races.



2022 Preakness Stakes odds, field, post draw, contenders, lineup