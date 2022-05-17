Epicenter closed as the Kentucky Derby favorite and will likely be the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorite on Saturday as well. The Steve Asmussen-trained horse is 6-5 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds after finishing second in the Run for the Roses. He will not have to deal with Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who was pulled from the 2022 Preakness Stakes field. However, there are still several other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders for Epicenter to navigate. Early Voting is 7-2 after skipping the Kentucky Derby, while filly Secret Oath is 9-2 following her win in the Kentucky Oaks. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap and Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu isn't high on Simplification, even though he is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites. The three-year-old colt was the first horse to arrive at Pimlico Race Course for the Preakness Stakes following his fourth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby. He is attempting to win the middle jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday, but he is up against a tough 2022 Preakness Stakes lineup.

Not only does he have to deal with Epicenter for the second time in two weeks, but he is also facing a pair of talented horses in Early Voting and Secret Oath. Early Voting has a rest advantage after skipping the Kentucky Derby, while Secret Oath is coming off an outstanding showing at the Kentucky Oaks. Yu does not think this is a good spot to be backing Simplification at short odds.

