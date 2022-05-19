It's the second leg of the Triple Crown, but there won't be a horse trying to continue a run at history in the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Rich Strike, who shocked the world with his Kentucky Derby victory as an 80-1 long shot, is skipping Saturday's race at Pimlico Race Course to rest for the Belmont Stakes. That gives Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter a chance at redemption after finishing as the runner-up at Churchill Downs. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Early Voting is 7-2 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath at 9-2. Epicenter, fourth-place finisher Simplification, and Happy Jack, who finished 14th, are the only horses from the Kentucky Derby set to run in the Preakness 2022. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap and Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu isn't high on Simplification, even though he is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites. The fourth-place Derby finisher is 6-1 on the morning line and has a strong pedigree as the son of Not This Time, the same sire as 2022 Preakness Stakes favorite Epicenter. He also has won three of his eight career starts, but the Fountain of Youth was his only win in his past four, so he could struggle in a race of this magnitude.

Simplification also is starting on the rail, which leaves room for things to go wrong. The colt got off to a slow start in the Derby, and Creative Minister is starting in the No. 2 spot and could take the rail early. John Velazquez will ride Simplification in place of Jose Ortiz, who will be on Early Voting, which could make a difference. Still, Yu is using Simplification only sparingly in her 2022 Preakness Stakes bets.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Yu's top pick is a horse who "looks like a winner." Yu is also high on a long shot whose "running style suits how the Preakness pace should develop." She is including these horses in her 2022 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Preakness Stakes? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Check out the Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes 2022, all from the expert who nailed Medina Spirit and this year's Kentucky Derby futures wager.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, horses