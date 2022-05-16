Rich Strike's stunning win at the Kentucky Derby reminded fans and bettors how unpredictable horse racing can be. The long-shot winner won't be in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field when it goes to post at 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, but there will be plenty on the line when the top three-year old horses in the world enter the gates at Pimlico Race Court in Baltimore. The latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds list Epicenter, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, as the 3-1 favorite. Other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders include Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath, a filly, at 11-2. Withers Stakes winner Early Voting (6-1) and Simplification (8-1), who finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby, are also expected to be in the mix. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap and Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu is fading Simplification, even though he is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites at 8-1 after his fourth place finish in the Kentucky Derby. The Antonio Sano-trained colt had a strong stretch from late 2021 to early 2022. He won three races, highlighted by a victory at the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes in early March.

However, he hasn't found the same level of success as the distance and competition have ramped up. He finished third in the Florida Derby in April and barely stayed on the board at the Kentucky Derby, finishing fourth. Yu isn't ruling out another finish on the board, but she won't include him in any top-two 2022 Preakness Stakes bets.

