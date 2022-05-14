Horse racing's Triple Crown resumes on Saturday, May 21, when the starting gate opens for the second leg of the Triple Crown, the 2022 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. In the first leg, the Kentucky Derby, 80-1 long shot Rich Strike shocked the world by rallying for an unlikely victory, becoming the second biggest long shot to win the race. He, however, will skip the Preakness Stakes 2022 and next race in the Belmont Stakes on June 11. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath (11-2), Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting (6-1) and Kentucky Derby fourth place finisher Simplification (8-1) are among the other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap and Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Simplification, even though he is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites at 8-1 after his fourth place finish in the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Antonio Sano, Simplification has three wins, one second and two thirds in seven career starts. He is coming off a fourth place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

But Simplification took advantage of a hot pace in the Kentucky Derby and is not likely to get the same pace scenario in the Preakness 2022. "He may become the wise-guy horse and he can hit the board again, but I won't spend the money to stick him in the top two spots," Yu told SportsLine.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Yu's top pick is a horse who was "game" in his last race. Yu also is high on a long shot who is flying under the radar. She is including these horses in her 2022 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Preakness Stakes? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Check out the Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes 2022, all from the expert who nailed Medina Spirit and this year's Kentucky Derby futures wager.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, horses