The 2022 Preakness Stakes will have plenty of storylines to follow, but one of the most exciting will feature Secret Oath. The three-year-old filly is looking to become the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes in the 147-year history. The most recent filly to cross the finish line first at the Preakness Stakes was Swiss Skydiver in 2020. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will get underway from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Secret Oath is 9-2 to cross the finish line first. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite, while other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders include Early Voting (7-2), Simplification (6-1) and Creative Minister (10-1). Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap and Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu isn't high on Simplification, even though he is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites. Simplification is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Kentucky Derby, and fatigue could certainly play a factor at Pimlico.

Experienced jockey John Velazquez will be in the saddle when Simplification goes off at the Preakness 2022. Velazquez is a three-time Kentucky Derby winner, but he's never won the Preakness Stakes. In addition, Simplification has won just one of his last four races, which doesn't bode well for his chances against a strong 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Yu isn't ruling out a strong showing for Simplification at Pimlico, but she won't include him in any top-two bets.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, horses