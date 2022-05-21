Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting will try to follow in the footsteps of 2017 winner Cloud Computing when he leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Five years ago, Cloud Computing was trained by Chad Brown, owned by Klaravich Stables, and coming off a loss in the Wood Memorial when he won the Preakness Stakes. Early Voting, who has the same connections and is also coming off a loss in the Wood, can duplicate that feat. He's 7-2 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, behind only Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter, the 6-5 favorite in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap and Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, made her picks and constructed her bets. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2022 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu isn't high on Simplification, even though he is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites. A winner of more than $660,000 in his career, Simplification has raced eight times since the beginning of October without an official layoff for rest. He has won three times, most recently in the Fountain of Youth Stakes on March 5.

In the Kentucky Derby, he took advantage of horses tiring from a fast, early pace and rallied to finish fourth, but Yu does not anticipate he will get that same setup in Baltimore. "Simplification ran a respectable fourth in the Derby, but I don't think he's winning the Preakness," she told SportsLine.

How to make 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Yu's top pick is a horse who "looks like a winner." Yu is also high on a long shot whose "running style suits how the Preakness pace should develop." She is including these horses in her 2022 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Preakness Stakes? What long shot is a must-back? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Check out the Preakness Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Preakness Stakes 2022, all from the expert who nailed Medina Spirit and this year's Kentucky Derby futures wager.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, horses