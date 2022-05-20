If history is a guide, Epicenter could be the winner at the end of the 2022 Preakness Stakes, scheduled for Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The Preakness Stakes favorite has won 73 times in 146 previous editions of the race, but has failed to win the past three. Justify was the last favorite to win the race in Baltimore on his way to the Triple Crown in 2018. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Only three horses from the Kentucky Derby are in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field: Epicenter, Simplification and Happy Jack (30-1), as Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

She also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she correctly tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. In the 2017 Breeders' Cup, she nailed 11-1 long shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Last year, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this year, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Since joining SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed in the Breeders' Cup Classic, Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint, Sham Stakes, El Camino Real Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap and Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed her is way up.

One surprise: Yu isn't high on Simplification, even though he is one of the 2022 Preakness Stakes favorites. She compares the colt to Gunnevera, another Fountain of Youth Stakes winner, who finished fifth in the 2017 Preakness under the guidance of Simplification trainer Antonio Sano. Simplification has won three of his eight races, but the Fountain of Youth in March is his only victory from his past four outings.

The heavy race schedule and the quick turnaround from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness Stakes 2022 won't do the horse many favors. His fourth-place finish at Churchill Downs and third in the Florida Derby a month could indicate a tiring horse. He starts on the rail, which could be a positive, but Simplification's slow start in the Derby doesn't instill confidence.

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, horses