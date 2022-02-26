Eleven three-year-olds will try to take a step towards the 2022 Kentucky Derby when they leave the starting gate in the 2022 Rebel Stakes on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The Rebel Stakes awards 85 Kentucky Derby qualification points to the top four finishers on a 50-20-10-5 basis, virtually guaranteeing the winner a spot in the Derby starting gate. The Bob Baffert-trained Newgrange is the 9-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Rebel Stakes odds, but he is ineligible to earn Derby qualification points because of Baffert being banned from participating in the Kentucky Derby. The John Ortiz-trained Barber Road is 9-2 in the 2022 Rebel Stakes lineup, while the Dallas Stewart-trained Ben Diesel is 6-1.

Post time for the $1 million Rebel Stakes 2022 is 6:22 p.m. ET. With a large field entering the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Rebel Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir has studied the sequence and constructed his wagers in his analysis below. A two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas, Weir has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. Last month, he nailed the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup.

Top 2022 Rebel Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not Newgrange, even though he is the 9-5 favorite on the morning line. A $125,000 purchase in September 2020, Newgrange is undefeated in three career starts. He is coming off a 1.5 length win in the Southwest Stakes, which serves as the prep for the Rebel Stakes 2022.

But in the Southwest, he didn't pull away from a suspect field until late. "The last race did not get the pulse racing," Weir told SportsLine.

2022 Rebel Stakes odds, contenders, horses, lineup